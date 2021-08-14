Pistons' Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes out of Summer League matchup with injuries

Las Vegas — Just when the news was starting to get good for the Pistons in Summer League, they get a double dose of a setback with injuries.

Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in the draft, is suffering from calf soreness and Killian Hayes is in concussion protocol after taking a spill on the sideline in Friday’s game. It’s unclear whether either will play in the Pistons’ final Summer League game on Monday.

Cunningham had his best game of Summer League on Friday night with 24 points, including seven 3-pointers. Hayes had started in the first three games.