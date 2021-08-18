Pistons' Cade Cunningham, Luka Garza earn spots on All-Summer League second team

The Pistons had a good showing in the NBA Summer League, showcasing their rookie class and getting a first look for some of their rookies from last season.

They finished with three straight wins and even without top pick Cade Cunningham in the final two games, they looked good. Big man Luka Garza was a breakout star in Las Vegas and Cunningham showed why he was the No. 1 overall pick in his first three games.

The pair were acknowledged Wednesday, being named to the All-Summer League second team. Joining them on the second team are Rockets guard Jalen Green, the No. 2 overall pick, along with the Sixers’ Paul Reed and the Bulls’ Patrick Williams.

The first team had seven players because of ties in media voting: Jalen Johnson (Hawks), Davion Mitchell (Kings), Trey Murphy III (Pelicans), Payton Pritchard (Celtics), Jalen Smith (Suns), Cam Thomas (Nets) and Obi Toppin (Knicks). The Kings defeated the Celtics in the championship game on Tuesday night.

Cunningham averaged 18.7 points — the highest average in Summer League in franchise history — with 5.7 rebounds and 50% on 3-pointers, including seven against the Knicks. Garza posted 15 points and 9.6 rebounds — also a new franchise high in Summer League — and shot 40% from beyond the arc.

Garza was the 52nd overall pick after being selected as the national player of the year in his senior season at Iowa. He signed a two-way contract with the Pistons for next season and is set to start with the Motor City Cruise in the G League.

Training camp begins in late September.

