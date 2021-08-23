PISTONS

Pistons affiliate Motor City Cruise to have open tryouts Sept. 15

Rod Beard
The Detroit News
The Motor City Cruise will open their inaugural season in Detroit at a new arena on the campus of Wayne State University.

The Pistons’ affiliate in the G League will be having open tryouts for prospects on Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Pistons’ practice facility in Midtown Detroit. Members of the front office from the Pistons and Cruise will be in attendance to evaluate the tryouts for a possible invitation to the Cruise training camp in November.

Prospects must pre-register and pay a non-refundable $200, and every participant must be fully vaccinated. More registration information is available at Cruisebasketball.com/tryouts.

