Pistons affiliate Motor City Cruise name DJ Bakker first head coach

The pieces are starting to fall in place for the Motor City Cruise.

The Pistons’ G League affiliate announced Tuesday that its first coach will be DJ Bakker, a familiar face around the franchise. Bakker had been an assistant coach and player-development coach for the past three seasons under Pistons coach Dwane Casey.

The Cruise, who begin their inaugural season playing in Detroit on the campus of Wayne State University, previously had named Rob Murphy as the team president and general manager, and now has its new coach in place ahead of its first year under the Pistons’ banner.

“DJ brings tremendous basketball knowledge and has had great success working with players at all levels,” Murphy said in a team statement. “He’s a great communicator, teacher and possesses the tools necessary to accelerate the growth of our players and team. DJ has been preparing his entire life for this opportunity. I know he will represent the Cruise and our entire organization the right way.”

Bakker has worked under Casey’s mentorship for six seasons, including two years with the Toronto Raptors prior to their time with the Pistons. In his new role, he’ll continue with developing players in the Pistons’ system, as he has done with Luke Kennard and Saddiq Bey in recent years.

The Pistons have amplified the importance of the connection between the G League and the parent team in developing continuity and preparing players to transition to the next level. Hiring Bakker underlines their commitment to making that connection.

“It’s an honor to be chosen as the first head coach of the Motor City Cruise,” Bakker said in the team statement. “I know how much the Cruise means to this organization and the city of Detroit. This is a great opportunity I take pride in and will bring a high level of energy, enthusiasm, and work ethic daily to ensure this is a successful experience for our players and organization — Detroit is home.”

