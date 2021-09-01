Pistons bring back George David as assistant general manager

The Detroit News

A familiar face is returning to the Pistons' front office.

The Pistons announced on Wednesday they've hired George David as assistant general manager, bringing back the Farmington native who previously spent 19 seasons with the organization in various roles.

“I’m excited to return to the Detroit Pistons and help Tom Gores, Arn Tellem and Troy Weaver in the restoring effort of the franchise,” David said in a statement. “Detroit has always been home for me and I know how passionate the city and region is about their sports teams. Troy’s vision for building the roster aligns with the core values of Detroit Basketball and I look forward to playing a role in the continued rise of the organization.”

David was hired by the team as a video coordinator in 1996 before being promoted to director of scouting in 2002. He eventually became the director of player personnel in 2007 and served as the team's assistant general manager from 2012-14 before leaving to work on the player rep side with Wasserman Media Group in 2015.

David's addition comes after the Pistons parted ways with former assistant GM David Mincberg and former senior director of player personnel Gregg Polinsky this offseason.

“We are pleased to have George David make his return to the Pistons organization,” Pistons general manager Troy Weaver said in a statement. “George has seen success at a championship level and understands exactly what we are restoring in Detroit. His knowledge of the franchise and accumulated experience around all facets of the NBA will be invaluable as we continue to move forward.”