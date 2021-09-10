Pistons will play two home exhibition games, vs. Spurs and 76ers

The Detroit News

Detroit — The Pistons will play a brief two-game home exhibition scheduling, starting Wednesday, Oct. 6, against the San Antonio Spurs at Little Caesars Arena.

The Pistons also will play the Philadelphia 76ers at home Friday, Oct. 15.

Detroit's road exhibition games will be Monday, Oct. 11, at Memphis, and Wednesday, Oct. 6, at New York.

The Pistons also announced a buy-one, get-one ticket promotion for fans who buy tickets to the two preseason games as the Oct. 30 game against Orlando. The promotional tickets can be purchased HERE.

Regular-season single-game tickets also are on sale at the Little Caesars Arena box office, or at pistons.com.

Both preseason home games tip at 7 p.m., with radio and TV broadcast details to be announced at a later date.

