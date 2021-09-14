Pistons affiliate Motor City Cruise releases 2021-22 schedule; home opener on Nov. 11
The Motor City Cruise are getting ready to roll.
The Pistons’ G-League affiliate will tip off their inaugural season on Nov. 6 at the Cleveland Charge before playing host to the Wisconsin Herd on Nov. 11 in the new arena on Wayne State’s campus.
The G League released the full schedule for the 2021-22 season Tuesday and it will feature a new twist. Each team will compete in the Showcase Cup, which will separate squads into four regional pods and take place over the first 14 games.
The teams with the best winning percentage in each pod, as well as the four teams with the next best win-percentage across the league, will play a single-elimination tournament at the G League Winter Showcase from Dec. 19-22. The winners and runners-up will receive a trophy and monetary prize.
Following the completion of the Showcase Cup, team records will reset, and a traditional 36-game regular season will start on Dec. 27. Playoffs will be based solely on the standings from the 36-game slate, with the top six teams in the Eastern and Western conferences advancing to the postseason.
Single-game and group tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.
The Cruise will hold open tryouts on Wednesday at the Pistons’ practice facility in Midtown Detroit. It will consist of two sessions, with the first one starting at 6 p.m.
Cruise 2021-22 schedule
(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
Nov. 6 at Cleveland
Nov. 11 vs. Wisconsin
Nov. 12 vs. Wisconsin
Nov. 17 at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Nov. 18 at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Nov. 23 at Grand Rapids
Nov. 24 at Grand Rapid
Nov. 27 vs. Iowa
Nov. 29 vs. Iowa
Dec. 7 vs. Sioux Falls, 11 a.m.
Dec. 8 vs. Sioux Falls
Dec. 17 at Cleveland
Dec. 29 vs. Delaware
Dec. 31 vs. Wisconsin, 3 p.m.
Jan. 2 vs. Toronto, 3 p.m.
Jan. 4 vs. Toronto
Jan. 5 at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Jan. 8 at Capital City
Jan. 10 at Westchester
Jan. 11 at Westchester
Jan. 16 vs. College Park, 3 p.m.
Jan. 18 vs. College Park
Jan. 20 at Grand Rapids
Jan. 22 vs. Lakeland
Jan. 24 vs. Grand Rapids
Jan. 26 at Toronto, 11 a.m.
Jan. 30 vs. Maine, 3 p.m.
Feb. 4 at College Park
Feb. 5 vs. Long Island
Feb. 7 vs. Long Island
Feb. 9 at Greensboro
Feb. 12 at Lakeland
Feb. 17 vs. Fort Wayne
Feb. 23 at Wisconsin
Feb. 27 at Long Island, 6 p.m.
March 3 vs. Westchester, 11 a.m.
March 4 vs. Windy City
March 8 at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
March 10 at Maine
March 11 at Maine
March 16 vs. Capital City
March 18 vs. Capital City
March 20 vs. Greensboro, 3 p.m.
March 24 at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.
March 25 at Fort Wayne
March 27 at Delaware, 3 p.m.
March 29 at Delaware, 11 p.m.
April 2 vs. Cleveland