Pistons affiliate Motor City Cruise releases 2021-22 schedule; home opener on Nov. 11

The Detroit News

The Motor City Cruise are getting ready to roll.

The Pistons’ G-League affiliate will tip off their inaugural season on Nov. 6 at the Cleveland Charge before playing host to the Wisconsin Herd on Nov. 11 in the new arena on Wayne State’s campus.

The G League released the full schedule for the 2021-22 season Tuesday and it will feature a new twist. Each team will compete in the Showcase Cup, which will separate squads into four regional pods and take place over the first 14 games.

The teams with the best winning percentage in each pod, as well as the four teams with the next best win-percentage across the league, will play a single-elimination tournament at the G League Winter Showcase from Dec. 19-22. The winners and runners-up will receive a trophy and monetary prize.

Following the completion of the Showcase Cup, team records will reset, and a traditional 36-game regular season will start on Dec. 27. Playoffs will be based solely on the standings from the 36-game slate, with the top six teams in the Eastern and Western conferences advancing to the postseason.

Single-game and group tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.

The Cruise will hold open tryouts on Wednesday at the Pistons’ practice facility in Midtown Detroit. It will consist of two sessions, with the first one starting at 6 p.m.

Cruise 2021-22 schedule

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Nov. 6 at Cleveland

Nov. 11 vs. Wisconsin

Nov. 12 vs. Wisconsin

Nov. 17 at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Nov. 23 at Grand Rapids

Nov. 24 at Grand Rapid

Nov. 27 vs. Iowa

Nov. 29 vs. Iowa

Dec. 7 vs. Sioux Falls, 11 a.m.

Dec. 8 vs. Sioux Falls

Dec. 17 at Cleveland

Dec. 29 vs. Delaware

Dec. 31 vs. Wisconsin, 3 p.m.

Jan. 2 vs. Toronto, 3 p.m.

Jan. 4 vs. Toronto

Jan. 5 at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Jan. 8 at Capital City

Jan. 10 at Westchester

Jan. 11 at Westchester

Jan. 16 vs. College Park, 3 p.m.

Jan. 18 vs. College Park

Jan. 20 at Grand Rapids

Jan. 22 vs. Lakeland

Jan. 24 vs. Grand Rapids

Jan. 26 at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Jan. 30 vs. Maine, 3 p.m.

Feb. 4 at College Park

Feb. 5 vs. Long Island

Feb. 7 vs. Long Island

Feb. 9 at Greensboro

Feb. 12 at Lakeland

Feb. 17 vs. Fort Wayne

Feb. 23 at Wisconsin

Feb. 27 at Long Island, 6 p.m.

March 3 vs. Westchester, 11 a.m.

March 4 vs. Windy City

March 8 at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

March 10 at Maine

March 11 at Maine

March 16 vs. Capital City

March 18 vs. Capital City

March 20 vs. Greensboro, 3 p.m.

March 24 at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.

March 25 at Fort Wayne

March 27 at Delaware, 3 p.m.

March 29 at Delaware, 11 p.m.

April 2 vs. Cleveland