Pistons announce addition of four new assistants to Dwane Casey's staff

Dwane Casey will have a mix of new and familiar faces on his coaching staff next season.

Following an offseason of turnover, the Pistons officially announced the additions of Jerome Allen, Bill Bayno, Rex Kalamian and Jim Moran as assistant coaches on Monday.

Allen spent the past six seasons as an assistant with the Boston Celtics and interviewed for their head-coaching job after team president Danny Ainge resigned and former head coach Brad Stevens became team president.

Bayno previously worked with Casey during their time with the Toronto Raptors in 2013-15 and had served with the Indiana Pacers since 2016. Kalamian also worked with the Raptors from 2015-18 and two seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers before joining the Sacramento Kings in 2020.

Moran was with the Portland Trail Blazers the past six years, spending a season as the team’s associate video coordinator before being promoted and spending five seasons as an assistant coach.

In addition to the four assistants, the Pistons also announced Andrew Jones has joined the staff as a player development coach and Jordan Brink and Austin Dufault have been promoted to player development coaches. Jones served in the same position with the Philadelphia 76ers the past two years, while Brink and Dufault were previously video coordinators.