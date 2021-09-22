Pistons to conduct free open practice at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 9

The Detroit News

Fans itching to get a look at top draft pick Cade Cunningham and the rest of the Pistons can attend a free, open practice and scrimmage at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 9.

Gates open at 2 p.m., with the workout beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets may be obtained at pistons.com/openpractice (10-ticket limit). Parking is available at the UWM Parking Garage (128 W. Fisher Service Drive) as well as surrounding lots. Fans can use the Meijer entrance at Little Caesars Arena. The first 1,000 fans will receive a gift.

The Pistons play host to the San Antonio Spurs to open preseason play Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. They open the regular season at LCA against the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m.