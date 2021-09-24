PISTONS

Pistons give big man Luka Garza new two-year deal

Rod Beard
The Detroit News
View Comments

The Pistons didn't have to wait until after training camp to finalize their roster.

The team announced Friday it has converted rookie center Luka Garza, one of their three second-round picks (52nd overall), to a standard contract.

Pistons center Luka Garza (55) was named to the All-Summer League second team.

Garza, the national player of the year as a senior at Iowa, was on a two-way contract, but the Pistons needed another center after trading Jahlil Okafor, and Garza, at 6-foot-10, fit the bill.

Upgrading Garza's contract gives the Pistons 15 guaranteed contracts ahead of training camp, which begins on Tuesday.

rod.beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsrodbeard

View Comments