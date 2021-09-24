Pistons give big man Luka Garza new two-year deal
Rod Beard
The Detroit News
The Pistons didn't have to wait until after training camp to finalize their roster.
The team announced Friday it has converted rookie center Luka Garza, one of their three second-round picks (52nd overall), to a standard contract.
Garza, the national player of the year as a senior at Iowa, was on a two-way contract, but the Pistons needed another center after trading Jahlil Okafor, and Garza, at 6-foot-10, fit the bill.
Upgrading Garza's contract gives the Pistons 15 guaranteed contracts ahead of training camp, which begins on Tuesday.
rod.beard@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @detnewsrodbeard