Pistons' Cade Cunningham suffers 'very mild' ankle injury at training camp

Detroit — It’s just an ankle injury, but the Pistons aren’t taking any chances.

Cade Cunningham, the Pistons’ No. 1 pick in the draft, sustained a mild ankle injury during training camp this week. Coach Dwane Casey said that it’s not a serious bruise, but that the team is being cautious with Cunningham ahead of next week's preseason opener.

“Health-wise, just like any other training camp, you're going to have nicks and bruises and turned ankles, but nothing is at all serious — zero,” Casey said Friday. “Cade has a turned ankle. It's very mild, but we're going to be cautious, just to make sure that he recovers before next week.”

Cunningham has been on the court doing light shooting drills this week during the portions that have been open to media. Casey said there is some swelling with Cunningham’s ankle — what Casey deemed a “typical turned ankle” — and Cunningham didn’t appear to have any outward difficulty during the shooting drills.

Cunningham played well during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and earned the All-Summer League second-team honors. He’s projected to be a starter when the preseason games begin on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena against the San Antonio Spurs.

Casey said that Frank Jackson also sustained a mild ankle sprain, but it doesn’t seem to be serious either.

