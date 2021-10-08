Pistons' HOFer Ben Wallace joins front office as adviser to GM, coach

Detroit — After being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last month, Pistons icon Ben Wallace isn’t just going to sit around. Wallace is strengthening his connection to the Pistons, joining the organization as a basketball operations and team engagement adviser.

The new role solidifies an unofficial role that Wallace had in mentoring some of the young big men and increasing his profile within the organization. Wallace will work with general manager Troy Weaver in basketball operations and continue in his mentoring role, helping head coach Dwane Casey, as well as the team's new G League franchise, the Motor City Cruise.

Wallace previously was a part-owner of the Pistons’ previous G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Drive, which realigned with the Denver Nuggets after the Pistons acquired the rights to the Cruise. Wallace also will assist with other business opportunities and community efforts.

“Ben is a Hall of Famer and a Pistons legend who has continued to come back home and support our team and our organization,” Pistons team owner Tom Gores said in a team statement. “He embodies everything we are building here and will be a real asset to Dwane, Troy and the rest of our staff. Ben helped set the standard for what it means to be a Piston and will be a tremendous influence for our young players.”

Wallace, 47, was a member of the ‘Goin’ to Work’ NBA championship team in 2004 and was a four-time All-Star in his 10 seasons with the Pistons before retiring in 2012.

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

rod.beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter.com/detnewsRodBeard