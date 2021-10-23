PISTONS

Bulls steamroll Pistons in rematch of opener

Rod Beard
The Detroit News
Chicago — The Pistons-Bulls rematch had a good start, but a much worse ending than the season opener.

After they played the Bulls close down to the final minute on Wednesday in a six-point loss, the Pistons’ shooting went cold in the second and third quarters, and the Bulls looked dominant in a 97-82 victory on Saturday night at United Center.

Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk, top, drives to the basket against Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan during the first half.

Saddiq Bey had 20 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, Kelly Olynyk 10 points and five rebounds and Jerami Grant nine points and five rebounds for the Pistons (0-2), who next face the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

The Pistons trailed by as many as 31 early in the third quarter, but mounted a 17-0 run to trim the lead to 14 with 5:35 remaining. Trey Lyles (12 points and five rebounds) had three 3-pointers during the spurt and Bey added a three-point play to make it 89-75.

BOX SCORE: Bulls 97, Pistons 82

Patrick Williams ended the run with a jumper, and the Pistons got a free throw and a putback from rookie Luka Garza — his first NBA basket — to get within 13. Zach LaVine (14 points, five assists and five rebounds) answered with a fadeaway jumper that extended the lead.

Turnovers have been a familiar bugaboo for the Pistons, and they were a hindrance again, with their 23 miscues leading to 24 Bulls points, including 14 for 13 points in the first half.

The Pistons shot just 5-of-28 (18%) on 3-pointers, which has been another issue in the first two games. The Bulls (3-0) sizzled from beyond the arc, hitting 42% (11-of-26).

DeMar DeRozan had the hot hand, with 21 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Nikola Vucevic added 15 points and 19 rebounds.

