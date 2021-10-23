Bulls steamroll Pistons in rematch of opener

Chicago — The Pistons-Bulls rematch had a good start, but a much worse ending than the season opener.

After they played the Bulls close down to the final minute on Wednesday in a six-point loss, the Pistons’ shooting went cold in the second and third quarters, and the Bulls looked dominant in a 97-82 victory on Saturday night at United Center.

Saddiq Bey had 20 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, Kelly Olynyk 10 points and five rebounds and Jerami Grant nine points and five rebounds for the Pistons (0-2), who next face the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

The Pistons trailed by as many as 31 early in the third quarter, but mounted a 17-0 run to trim the lead to 14 with 5:35 remaining. Trey Lyles (12 points and five rebounds) had three 3-pointers during the spurt and Bey added a three-point play to make it 89-75.

BOX SCORE: Bulls 97, Pistons 82

Patrick Williams ended the run with a jumper, and the Pistons got a free throw and a putback from rookie Luka Garza — his first NBA basket — to get within 13. Zach LaVine (14 points, five assists and five rebounds) answered with a fadeaway jumper that extended the lead.

Turnovers have been a familiar bugaboo for the Pistons, and they were a hindrance again, with their 23 miscues leading to 24 Bulls points, including 14 for 13 points in the first half.

The Pistons shot just 5-of-28 (18%) on 3-pointers, which has been another issue in the first two games. The Bulls (3-0) sizzled from beyond the arc, hitting 42% (11-of-26).

DeMar DeRozan had the hot hand, with 21 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Nikola Vucevic added 15 points and 19 rebounds.

