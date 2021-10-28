Joe Dumars' Fieldhouse, Detroit set to reopen on Nov. 4

The Detroit News

The doors of Joe Dumars' Fieldhouse, Detroit are set to be open soon.

After a hiatus of over 19 months caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the multi-sport facility located in the Agricultural Building at the former Michigan State Fairgrounds plans to reopen on Thursday, Nov. 4.

The Fieldhouse, Detroit primarily offers pickup basketball, but also rents courts for basketball, volleyball, and pickleball, in addition to private training for basketball and volleyball. It has four full-sized basketball courts and a half court.

"We have always been proud to provide a clean and safe environment for people of all ages to play basketball," said former Pistons guard and general manager, and Fieldhouse namesake Joe Dumars.

"It was devastating to us to be forced to close the operations during a time when they were so needed."

Pickup basketball runs Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m. through 11 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Court rentals are during off-hours on Monday and Tuesday, and before pickup basketball on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.