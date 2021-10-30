Pistons notch first win of season in Cade Cunningham's quiet debut

Detroit — The wait is over for Cade Cunningham. The search is also over for the Pistons’ first win.

Cunningham made his NBA debut, and the Pistons’ second unit helped end their four-game losing streak to start the season, with a tough 110-103 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Cunningham had a tough night offensively, shooting just 1-for-8 from the field and missing all five of his 3-point attempts. He finished with two points, seven rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes.

BOX SCORE: Pistons 110, Magic 103

The bench group was the story, combining for 59 points, including a decisive run bridging the third and fourth quarters that got the lead up to double digits. Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and five rebounds, Josh Jackson added 13 points and seven rebounds and Trey Lyles scored 12.

The Pistons (1-4) opened the fourth quarter with an 84-73 lead, and added to it with a drive by Frank Jackson, a drive by Olynyk and two free throws from Lyles. The Magic followed with a pair of 3-pointers, but the Pistons had an answer, with a drive by Josh Jackson and a dunk by Lyles.

The spurt ended up as a 15-8 run for the Pistons, with a 3-pointer by Olynyk and a dunk by Lyles, for a 97-81 margin with 7:05 remaining.

Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Saddiq Bey added 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Magic (1-6) got 19 points from former Wolverine Franz Wagner and 15 points and 10 rebounds from Cole Anthony.

