Pistons NBA City Edition jerseys unveiled

It’s not the striking teal jersey that some Pistons fans wanted, but it’s still a throwback look.

The NBA unveiled the City Edition jerseys for this season, and the Pistons’ ensemble is red with “Detroit” in blue block letters across the front. The top and shorts have blue and a faint white trim, with a thunderbolt-inspired design down the sides of the shorts.

There is an homage to the teal-era jerseys: the horse logo is on the front waistband of the shorts. It’s a subtle nod to what could be a future reprise of the teal look.