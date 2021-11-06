Motor City Cruise win their inaugural game, home opener is Thursday

Detroit News staff

Saben Lee scored 42 points, Luka Garza 24 and the Motor City Cruise won the first game in its history, 140-117, over the Cleveland Charge in an NBA G League season opener at Cleveland Saturday night.

Jamorki Pickett, Derrick Walton Jr. and Deividas Sirvydis each had 15 points for the Cruise.

Walton also had 12 rebounds and Trayvon Palmer had 10.

Kyle Guy scored 26 and Malik Newman 25 for Cleveland.

The Cruise held a 37-26 lead after the first quarter and outscored the Charge in every quarter thereafter.

The Cruise will play their first home game at the new Wayne State Fieldhouse on Thursday against the Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks' affiliate.