Pistons finish road trip with thrilling 127-121 victory in Toronto

The Pistons had their worst game of the young season on Friday night, managing just 78 points in Cleveland. On the second night of a back-to-back, they put together their best all-around game of the season, blending good passing and deft shooting in the fourth quarter.

The result was a thrilling 127-121 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night at Air Canada Centre.

The Pistons (3-9) finished their three-game road trip with a pair of wins heading into a five-game home stand, beginning Monday against the Sacramento Kings.

Jerami Grant had 16 of his 24 points in the final period, including the Pistons’ first six points and a pair of 3-pointers midway through the quarter to help turn a two-point deficit into a 114-103 with 6:03 remaining.

The Raptors (7-7) rallied and trimmed the lead to 117-113 with a 7-0 run, including a putback by Pascal Siakam (25 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists) and a basket by rookie Scottie Barnes, the No. 4 overall pick.

BOX SCORE: Pistons 127, Raptors 121

Cade Cunningham (10 points and four assists) answered with a drive but Siakam got a three-point play to get within three with 2:04 remaining. Grant hit two free throws and Toronto’s Goran Dragic (16 points and five rebounds) added two free throws to keep the margin at three.

The Pistons put the game away with a decisive 6-0 run in the final 1:23, with a double-crossover drive by Cunningham and four free throws by Saddiq Bey (16 pts, eight rebounds and five assists) to extend the lead to nine.

Killian Hayes had his best game of the season with 13 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists.