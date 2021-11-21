LeBron ejected in bloody scrap with Stewart; Lakers stop Pistons

Detroit — In one of the Pistons’ marquee games of the season, facing LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, most of the attention wasn’t on the game.

Instead, it was on a bloody scene between James and Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, which led to James being ejected and an altercation being defused before things calmed down.

The incident overshadowed a pretty good basketball game, as the Pistons played well, but couldn’t hold a 17-point lead and fell, 121-116, in a thrilling matchup on Sunday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Jerami Grant had 36 points, four rebounds and three assists and Cade Cunningham added his first career triple-double — with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists — for the Pistons (4-12), who play the Lakers again next Sunday in Los Angeles.

The Pistons had a double-digit lead at the 9:18 mark of the third quarter, when Grant was at the free-throw line and James made contact with Stewart with what looked to be an elbow. The situation was under control initially, but Stewart later had a big gash over his right eye.

He approached James and the two had to be separated repeatedly. Stewart appeared to be under control, but he charged at James several times before having to be restrained by teammates and staff.

Eventually, the situation was under control without any fan involvement or further incident. James was assessed a flagrant-2 foul after the officials reviewed the play and Stewart also was ejected after getting two technical fouls.

Russell Westbrook (26 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists) and Anthony Davis (30 points, 10 rebounds and six assists) led a feverish comeback by the Lakers (9-9) in the final stretch. Westbrook scored 15 points and Davis 10 in the fourth quarter, after starting the period with a 15-point deficit.

The Lakers opened with a 14-2 run, with six points by Westbrook and a pair of 3-pointers by Carmelo Anthony (18 points), who went 5-of-8 on 3-pointers. The Pistons still led, 101-98, and Grant made three of four free throws on the next two possessions, but Westbrook answered with a dunk and a 3-pointer.

Frank Jackson (15 points) followed with a 3-pointer, but Westbrook got another lay-in to stay within two points. The Lakers had another run, with a jumper by Davis, a lay-in by Westbrook and a dunk by Westbrook, to take the lead, 113-111 with 2:18 remaining.

Grant made one of two free throws and Davis made another jumper to extend the lead to three. The Pistons got within one after two more free throws from Grant, but Talen Horton-Tucker scored on a lay-in and Davis made a defensive stand with two blocks on Cunningham in the same possession. On the ensuing possession, Westbrook found Davis for a reverse lay-in and a five-point lead.

Grant scored and the Pistons were within three points with a chance to tie it with 5.9 seconds remaining, but they turned the ball over and Davis made two more free throws for the final margin.

