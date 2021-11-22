Pistons guard Killian Hayes to miss at least next 2 games with sprained left thumb

Detroit — Injuries have bombarded the Pistons all season, limiting their starting lineup and causing them to play with various combinations.

They’ll get some more work at it this week.

Killian Hayes, who had been playing with a sore left thumb, missed Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers after re-injuring it in Friday’s game against the Golden State Warriors. He’ll miss a couple more games, too.

The Pistons announced Monday that Hayes will miss at least the next two days because of the sprained left thumb and that his status will be updated at the end of the week.

The Pistons play at the Miami Heat on Tuesday, and are home against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Hayes is posting 5.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 14 games this season. Sunday’s matchup was just the second game he’s missed, though he’s had minor injury issues this season, after playing only 26 games as a rookie last season.

