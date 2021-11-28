PISTONS

Cruise rally in fourth quarter but fall to Wolves in OT

Detroit News staff
View Comments

Isaiah Miller had a dunk and a free throw as the Iowa Wolves outscored the Motor City Cruise 8-0 in the overtime period to win 125-117 in an NBA G League game at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit.

The Cruise rallied from a 19-point deficit in the final quarter to get the game into overtime. 

Derrick Walton Jr.

Derrick Walton Jr. erased the final five points of the Wolves' lead in the closing moments with a 3-pointer and two free throws, turning a 117-112 deficit into a tie at 117.

Brandon Sampson scored 23 and Miller 20 for the Wolves (4-1). 

Walton scored 26 and Deividas Sirvydis 18 for the Cruise (4-4). 

The teams will have a rematch at 7 pm. Monday at Wayne State Fieldhouse.

View Comments