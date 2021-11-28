Cruise rally in fourth quarter but fall to Wolves in OT

Detroit News staff

Isaiah Miller had a dunk and a free throw as the Iowa Wolves outscored the Motor City Cruise 8-0 in the overtime period to win 125-117 in an NBA G League game at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit.

The Cruise rallied from a 19-point deficit in the final quarter to get the game into overtime.

Derrick Walton Jr. erased the final five points of the Wolves' lead in the closing moments with a 3-pointer and two free throws, turning a 117-112 deficit into a tie at 117.

Brandon Sampson scored 23 and Miller 20 for the Wolves (4-1).

Walton scored 26 and Deividas Sirvydis 18 for the Cruise (4-4).

The teams will have a rematch at 7 pm. Monday at Wayne State Fieldhouse.