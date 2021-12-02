Pistons battle back in second half, fall short to Suns

By Steve Kornacki

Special to The Detroit News

The Detroit Pistons aren’t in the market for moral victories, but that’s what they got Thursday night against the Suns — who came out on top on the scoreboard, 114-103, in Phoenix.

Detroit made a third-quarter run at the Phoenix Suns after falling behind by 18 points at the half, cutting the deficit to one point but unable to get ahead.

It was the eighth straight defeat for the Pistons (4-18), who have the NBA’s worst record.

It was the franchise-record 18th consecutive win for the Suns (19-3), owners of the league’s best record just three seasons since going 19-63.

Detroit, scratching and clawing to the end, was led in scoring by forward Jerami Grant (34 points, six rebounds) and guard Cade Cunningham, who scored 19 with five assists despite spending half of the first half on the bench with foul trouble. Center Isaiah Stewart had 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Phoenix, despite not having injured shooting guard and leading scorer Devin Booker, still had seven players in double figures. Cameron Johnson (19), Cameron Payne (19), Mikal Bridges (18) and Deandre Ayton (17 points, 12 rebounds) paced the scoring. Point guard Chris Paul (12 points, 12 assists) led the attack.

The Pistons went 0-5 on the road trip that concluded with this game, and they next play Monday night against Oklahoma City at Little Caesars Arena.

Detroit trailed by as many as 18 points entering the third quarter, but outscored the Suns, 30-18, in that quarter, cutting the deficit to 87-81 entering the fourth quarter.

Detroit thought it tied the game, 82-all, on a 3-pointer by reserve guard Hamidou Diallo before the shot was disallowed on a videotape review. Not long after that, Diallo took an elbow in the nose from Cunningham and had to leave the game briefly to address blood coming out the nose.

Cunningham and Grant sparked the comeback. Both scored 12 in the 12-minute quarter highlighted by a 19-5 Pistons’ run. Cunningham hit a bucket and then a 3-pointer to make it 80-79, but it ended up that Detroit never got closer.

The Pistons led, 5-4, but never again against the team with the NBA’s best record.

Cunningham was called for his third foul midway through the first quarter and played only 5:17 before taking a seat on bench until coming back with 7:20 remaining in the second quarter.

He played cautiously — trying to avoid a fourth foul and being successful in that regard — and missed both shots taken upon returning to action.

Cunningham was 2-for-4 while canning his only 3-pointer for five points in the first quarter.

He didn’t get a chance to play against Booker, who injured a hamstring in Tuesday’s win over Golden State and sat this one out. Booker, born in Grand Rapids and spending some of his freshman year at Grandville High, is averaging 23.2 points.

Booker left for Moss Point (Mississippi) High when his father — who played briefly in the NBA — finished his long pro career and returned to his native state. Melvin Booker played at Missouri, and his son narrowed his choices to Michigan, Michigan State, Florida, Mizzou and his final selection of Kentucky.

Landry Shamet replaced Booker in the starting lineup, and finished with 14 points

Hayes picked up the scoring void left by Cunningham by scoring 10 in the first half. He was 4-for-5 from the field, hitting both 3-point attempts. He’d reached double-figures four times in 16 previous games, with his season-high of 13 coming Nov. 13 at Toronto.

However, Hayes missed all four shots in the second half and never scored again.

The second-year point guard is playing well in the three games since returning from a thumb injury on his left shooting hand, and is wearing a splint for protection.

Grant had 17 points at halftime, and Phoenix was led at that juncture by Payne (15), Ayton (13) and Johnson (12).

Steve Kornacki is a freelance writer.