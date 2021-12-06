Pistons honor victims of Oxford High shooting

Rod Beard

The Detroit News

Detroit — The Pistons honored the victims of the Oxford High School shooting by wearing special T-shirts during their pregame warmups on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena.

In their first home game since last week’s school shooting, each of the Pistons players donned a white shirt with the high school’s logo on the front, ahead of their matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The tragedy claimed the lives of four Oxford High School students and wounded several others.

The Pistons also observed a moment of silence before the national anthem, which was sung by an Oxford High graduate. On their jerseys, the players also wore a ribbon on the shoulder, bearing the Oxford school colors.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter.com/detnewsRodBeard