Pistons' leading scorer Grant out indefinitely with thumb injury

In a season that already has been difficult for the Pistons, the news isn’t getting any better.

Forward Jerami Grant, the team’s leading scorer, has torn ligaments in his right thumb and will be sidelined indefinitely, a league source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Detroit News.

Grant suffered the injury in the first quarter of Friday’s loss at New Orleans after he fell to the court and appeared to land on the thumb. Grant received medical attention and he returned to the game in the second half with a wrap on the thumb.

In his second season with the Pistons, Grant is averaging 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and he’s shooting 33% on 3-pointers. Losing Grant is a huge blow for the Pistons (4-21), who have lost 11 straight games and have the league’s worst record.

