Nets, Kevin Durant overpower undermanned Pistons

Detroit — In their first game the Pistons announced that Jerami Grant will miss at least six weeks because of a thumb injury, they were looking for who would replace the production from their leading scorer.

The who turned out to not be one person; instead, it was a group effort, with a big hand from the reserves.

The second unit accounted for 48 points, including 25 points from Frank Jackson and 17 points from Saben Lee. It wasn’t enough, as the Brooklyn Nets rallied early in the fourth quarter and took a 116-104 victory on Sunday night at Little Caesars Arena.

The Pistons didn’t have an answer for Kevin Durant, who set a new scoring record for Little Caesars Arena with 51 points, including 16-of-31 from the field, 5-of-10 on 3-pointers, and 14-of-15 from the free-throw line.

Cade Cunningham finished with 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists and Hamidou Diallo, who started for Grant, 11 points for the Pistons (4-22), who lost their 12th straight game.

The Pistons next are scheduled to play the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, but with nine players in health and safety protocols, that game could be in jeopardy.

In the third quarter, the Pistons had their biggest lead, 73-66, at the 7:47 mark, after an 11-0 run, featuring a 3-pointer and a steal and lay-in by Lee, who added six rebounds and six assists. Diallo scored on a tip-in and a three-point play, and Cunningham added a steal and dunk.

The Nets (19-8), who were playing without James Harden or Kyrie Irving, leaned on their All-Star. Durant scored their next seven points to get within 75-73, but Cunningham scored on a drive to push it back to four.

The Pistons took the lead to the fourth quarter, with Jackson scoring their last eight points of the quarter, including a 3-pointer with 12.7 seconds left, for a 91-86 advantage.

The Nets took control, with a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer from Durant getting the margin down to three. Cam Thomas (13 points) scored a basket to regain the lead, and Durant added a pair of free throws, completing an 11-0 start to the period.

Stewart split a pair of free throws, as Durant picked up his fourth foul at the 8:46 mark, but the Nets continued the run, with eight more points, pushing the lead to 105-92. The Pistons looked to stay in the game with their first field goal of the quarter, a 3-pointer by Jackson at the 8:23 mark, to get within 10.

Durant didn’t relent, posting the eighth 50-point game of his career, and hitting a lay-in and jumper in the final two minutes to solidify his 51-point performance.

