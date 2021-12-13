Pistons game Tuesday could be in jeopardy as Bulls navigate COVID concerns

Detroit — Tuesday’s matchup between the Pistons and Chicago Bulls looks to be in jeopardy.

The Bulls are dealing with COVID concerns on their roster, and if they can’t field a team with a minimum of eight available players, the game could be postponed.

The Bulls have 10 players in health and safety protocols, after Zach LaVine and Troy Brown Jr. were added to the COVID list on Sunday and on Monday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Alize Johnson tested positive and entered health and safety protocols.

NBA rules dictate a team must have a minimum of eight available players for a game, and the Bulls are at that number, with just Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Tony Bradley, Devon Dotson, Tyler Cook, Marko Simonovic and Alfonzo McKinnie available.

McKinnie joined the roster as a hardship exception because of the spate of cases in the past week. Caruso also isn’t completely healthy, so if he were deemed unable to play, the game could be postponed.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard