Indianapolis — Pistons coach Dwane Casey will miss Thursday night’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers because of personal reasons.

The team made the announcement about 90 minutes before tipoff and noted that it was not related to COVID issues.

Assistant coach Rex Kalamian will assume the coaching duties in Casey’s place. The Pistons have lost 12 straight games.

