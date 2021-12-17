Pistons' Grant has surgery, will be re-evaluated in six weeks

Detroit — Pistons forward Jerami Grant is on the road to recovery.

Grant had surgery Thursday to repair UCL ligament damage in his right thumb, the team announced Friday. Grant injured the thumb during the first quarter of last week’s matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.

He returned to the game later, but after further examination, the medical staff determined that he would need surgery. Grant will be re-evaluated in six weeks.

Grant is the Pistons’ leading scorer at 20.1 points per game.

