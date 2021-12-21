Pistons' Casey again out for personal reasons against Knicks

New York — Pistons coach Dwane Casey will miss Tuesday night’s matchup against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden because of personal reasons not related to COVID.

Casey also missed Thursday’s game at Indiana but returned for home games Saturday against the Houston Rockets and Sunday's win over the Miami Heat. Assistant coach Rex Kalamian, who was the acting coach against the Pacers, again will take the reins.

The Pistons’ next game is Thursday in Miami and it's unclear whether Casey will return for that game.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard