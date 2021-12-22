Report: Pistons' Cade Cunningham enters COVID health and safety protocols

Miami — The Pistons had been one of the few NBA teams that had not had a player enter the COVID health and safety protocols this season.

That is, until now.

Rookie Cade Cunningham, the Pistons’ No. 1 overall pick in the draft, has entered the health and safety protocols, according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic on Wednesday.

Cunningham, 20, played in Tuesday night’s loss to the New York Knicks and had seven points, nine rebounds and eight assists in 33 minutes. The Knicks, however, had a player, Nerlens Noel, who also entered the health and safety protocols on Wednesday.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard