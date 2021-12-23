Four more Pistons join Cade Cunningham in COVID protocols

Miami — After a couple of weeks of widespread COVID cases in the NBA, the Pistons are having it spread throughout their roster.

On Wednesday, Cade Cunningham went into COVID protocols, and on Thursday, the Pistons added starters Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes and reserve guards Saben Lee and Rodney McGruder to the list of players in COVID protocols, according to the team injury report.

The Pistons were set to face the Miami Heat on Thursday night, and it’s unclear whether the news will impact the status of the game. They look to have 10 available players, two more than the league-mandated minimum of eight.

Most teams in the league have signed additional players via a new hardship exemption to help manage rosters. The Pistons added big man Cheick Diallo on Thursday to take Cunningham’s roster spot.

The Pistons already were shorthanded because of injuries to Jerami Grant (thumb surgery) and Kelly Olynyk (knee sprain), but they also recalled Isaiah Livers from a G League assignment on Thursday.

The roster looks to have 10 available players: Saddiq Bey, Hamidou Diallo, Frank Jackson, Trey Lyles, Cory Joseph, Josh Jackson, Luka Garza, Isaiah Livers, Jamorko Pickett and Cheick Diallo.

This is a developing story. Check back with detroitnews.com for more updates.