Pistons get reinforcements, sign Walton and Stanley to 10-day contracts

Rod Beard

The Detroit News

The Pistons added some reinforcements to the depleted roster.

The team announced Saturday that they’ve added point guards Derrick Walton Jr. and Cassius Stanley from the Motor City Cruise, their G League affiliate, each to a 10-day contract.

In the past week, the Pistons have had five players go into the NBA’s health and safety protocols: Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart, Saben Lee and Rodney McGruder. The losses left them with one healthy point guard on the roster, Cory Joseph.

With the two additional point guards, the Pistons have three players on 10-day hardship contracts, replacing three of the five players in the protocols. If they choose, they can add up to two more.

The Pistons (5-26) play next at San Antonio on Sunday.

Walton has appeared in 12 games this season with the Cruise, averaging 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists in 35.9 minutes per game.

Walton most recently played in the NBA with the Pistons in the 2019-20 season and he played at Michigan.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter.com@detnewsRodBeard