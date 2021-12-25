Lyles becomes sixth Pistons player in COVID protocol

The COVID issues are continuing to deplete the Pistons’ roster.

The team added forward Trey Lyles to the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Saturday, making him the sixth Pistons player to enter the protocols this week.

They put four players into the protocols ahead of Thursday’s game in Miami: Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart, Saben Lee and Rodney McGruder. Rookie guard Cade Cunningham was the first Pistons player this season to enter the protocols, on Wednesday.

Lyles had a career-best 28 points in the loss to the Heat on Thursday, and he had been playing as the small-ball center since Kelly Olynyk’s knee injury last month.

The current procedures call for players to be in the health and safety protocols for 10 days or until they register two negative tests in a 24-hour period.

The Pistons added Derrick Walton Jr. and Cassius Stanley from the Motor City Cruise, their G League affiliate, on Saturday, and likely will make more additions ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

