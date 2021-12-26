Beard: Can pausing season help NBA navigate surge of players in COVID protocols?
Rod Beard
The Detroit News
The COVID pandemic has wreaked havoc on everyone and everything, and there are no signs that things are getting much better.
Sports are a microcosm of society, and as the number of positive tests increases in the wake of the new omicron variant and its rampant spread around the country, the sports teams are seeing the same type of spread. Every day brings a new list of players who are entering the various health and safety protocols for their particular leagues.