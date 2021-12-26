Pistons add Josh Jackson, Cory Joseph to health and safety protocols

The COVID issues are getting worse for the Pistons this week.

After going most of the season without having any players enter the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the Pistons have sidelined eight players in the past five days.

Cory Joseph and Josh Jackson are the two most recent players put into the health and safety protocols, added Sunday, just before their matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. The Pistons also had Trey Lyles go into the protocols on Saturday.

Cade Cunningham was the first player to enter protocols on Wednesday, followed by Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart, Saben Lee and Rodney McGruder on Thursday, just hours before their matchup against the Miami Heat.

The Pistons have been trying to augment their depleted roster, adding center Cheick Diallo, along with point guards Derrick Walton Jr. and Cassius Stanley from the Motor City Cruise, their G League affiliate. They will be able to add additional replacement players, but just before the game, they are limited in putting together a roster.

The players expected to be available for Sunday’s game include Saddiq Bey, Hamidou Diallo, Luka Garza, Frank Jackson, Isaiah Livers, Jamorko Pickett, along with Walton, Stanley and Cheick Diallo.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter.com: @detnewsRodBeard