NBA, players association reportedly agree to adjust COVID guidelines; could help Pistons

The Pistons could be getting some relief from their COVID issues in the coming days.

The NBA and the players association reportedly agreed to reduce the isolation time for vaccinated and asymptomatic players who test positive for COVID-19. Previously, players could either clear quarantine after 10 days or with two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

Under the new guidelines, players, coaches staff members and referees who test positive could return after six days, if testing data indicates that there is no risk for infection, according to a report by ESPN.

The Pistons have had eight players enter the NBA’s health and safety protocols in the past week: Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart, Saben Lee, Rodney McGruder, Trey Lyles, Cory Joseph and Josh Jackson. They were reduced to nine available players in their last game Sunday, including five from the G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise.

Cunningham was the first Pistons player this season to enter the protocols, on Wednesday. If he has two negative tests or his testing shows that he’s not infectious, Cunningham could be cleared to return ahead of Wednesday’s home game against the New York Knicks.

Hayes, Stewart, Lee and McGruder entered the protocols Thursday, so if they continue to improve, they could return this week as well.

The Pistons have signed four of their G League players to 10-day hardship contracts in the interim: Derrick Walton Jr., Cheick Diallo, Cassius Stanley and Deividis Sirvydis.

Knicks at Pistons

► Tipoff: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

► TV/radio: BSD/97.1 FM

► Outlook: The Pistons (5-27) have been decimated by players entering the COVID protocols and have lost three straight games. The Knicks (15-18) beat the Pistons in New York on Dec. 21.

