Pistons reportedly add center Micah Potter to 10-day contract

The Pistons continue to add to their roster in the wake of the rash of players entering health and safety protocols within the past week.

The team signed center Micah Potter, who played with Sioux Falls in the G League, to a 10-day contract through the NBA’s hardship provision, according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Potter, at 6-foot-10, adds some needed size to a shorthanded Pistons roster that finished Sunday’s game without a big man after both centers, Luka Garza and Cheick Diallo, had fouled out.

Potter is averaging 14.1 points, 10.7 rebounds and has shown range, hitting 38% on 3-pointers, with Sioux Falls.

