Ankle injury shelves Pistons' Frank Jackson as roster remains light

Another day, another player out of the lineup.

The bad luck continues for the Pistons, who already have eight players in health and safety protocols. They lost another one of their roster players to injury, as Frank Jackson has a lateral sprain in his right ankle, the team announced Thursday. He’s expected to miss 7-10 days, at which time he’ll be re-evaluated.

Jackson was one of just four regular roster players remaining after the Pistons were depleted by COVID issues. Saddiq Bey, Hamidou Diallo and Luka Garza are the only remaining players from the regular roster who are healthy. The remainder of the roster is comprised of two-way players and G League players on 10-day contracts.

Jerami Grant (thumb surgery) is expected to miss a few more weeks and the team is expected to provide an update on Kelly Olynyk (knee sprain) in the next week or so.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard