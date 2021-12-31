Pistons could see multiple players returning from COVID shutdowns

Rod Beard

Detroit — The Pistons’ bout with COVID protocols could be getting some relief.

After 10 days of dealing with multiple players in health and safety protocols, the Pistons could be getting some of their players back. Seven of their eight players who had been out have had their designation changed to “return to competition conditioning” on the injury report.

Cade Cunningham, the first Pistons player to go into the protocols, looks to be working his way back to a return, along with Killian Hayes, Josh Jackson, Cory Joseph, Saben Lee, Trey Lyle and Rodney McGruder.

According to the injury report, Isaiah Stewart remains in health and safety protocols.

The Pistons face the San Antonio Spurs at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night, and the team has been playing shorthanded for about the past 10 days, including signing eight G League players to 10-day contracts to try to augment the roster.

Additionally, the Pistons have been without Jerami Grant, who had thumb surgery, Kelly Olynyk, who is recovering from a knee sprain, and Frank Jackson, who suffered a sprained ankle in Wednesday night’s game.

