Bey's clutch 3-pointer gives Pistons thrilling OT win over Spurs

Detroit — With a rash of injuries and dealing with COVID issues, the Pistons had just one win in December. They got off to a good start in the new year.

Unlike Wednesday’s game against the Knicks, in which they let the lead get away from them, the Pistons held on in the fourth quarter, grabbing a 117-116 victory in overtime from the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Saddiq Bey hit the go-ahead 3-pointer from the corner with 1.9 seconds remaining in the extra period and the Pistons (6-28) held on the final possession, ending their four-game losing streak. Bey finished with 21 points and a career-high 17 rebounds.

Hamidou Diallo had 34 points — his third straight game with at least 28 points — and tied his career high with 13 rebounds. Luka Garza added career highs of 20 points and 14 rebounds and Cassius Stanley a career-high 19 points for the Pistons, who were playing with just three players from their regular roster.

The Pistons turned the tables on a lopsided 144-109 loss in San Antonio last Sunday.

In overtime, the Pistons jumped to a lead after an opening jumper by Bey and a dunk off a nice pass by Derrick Walton Jr. (11 points, six rebounds and six assists). The Pistons looked to be well on their way to putting the game away, but Keldon Johnson answered with a lay-in. Diallo scored on a baseline drive and reverse, but the Spurs responded with a 3-pointer by Bryn Forbes (27 points) and Jakob Poeltl (15 points, 12 rebounds and five assists) scored on a drive to regain the lead, 112-111 at the 1:12 mark.

Diallo scored on the other end on a tip-in but Johnson answered with his second 3-pointer to push the lead to two. Bey was fouled on a putback attempt and made one of two free throws to cut the lead to one.

The Spurs (14-21) were in a good spot but Derrick White (18 points and 14 assists) split a pair of free throws and the lead was just two with 10.4 seconds remaining in overtime. On the Pistons’ final possession, they got the ball to Bey in the corner for the final shot.

