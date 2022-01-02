Five players, including Cunningham, off injury report, could be back for Pistons

Milwaukee — The Pistons’ bout with COVID issues looks to be turning around, and they finally could be getting some players back from the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Trey Lyles, Saben Lee and Josh Jackson no longer appear on the injury report, after their designation had shifted from “health and safety protocols” to “return to play conditioning” over the weekend.

The change means they could be ready to play in Monday’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Cory Joseph and Isaiah Stewart still are listed as being in health and safety protocols and it’s not clear when they could clear those and return to the lineup.

It’s some relief for the Pistons, who had been playing with just three regular roster players: Saddiq Bey, Hamidou Diallo and Luka Garza. In the interim, they had signed a slew of G League players to 10-day contracts under the NBA’s hardship provision.

Many of those players, including Derrick Walton Jr., Micah Potter, Trayvon Palmer, Deividas Sirvydis and Cassius Stanley, could return to the Motor City Cruise when the G League season resumes Wednesday.

Jerami Grant (thumb), Frank Jackson (ankle sprain), Kelly Olynyk (knee sprain) and Isaiah Livers (foot soreness) are injured and remain out.

