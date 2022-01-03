Pistons' postponed game vs. Bulls rescheduled; Suns game pushed back

Milwaukee — The Pistons are making room for a postponed game from last month.

The NBA announced Monday that the league is shuffling the schedule to add the games that were missed because of COVID postponements in December.

The Pistons have two games that are affected, with their game at the Chicago Bulls being moved to Jan. 11 at United Center. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. The teams originally were scheduled to play Dec. 14, but was shelved because of COVID issues with the Bulls.

They will move their matchup against the Phoenix Suns from Jan. 12 to Jan. 16 with a 1 p.m. tipoff at Little Caesars Arena. Tickets for the original Suns game are valid for the rescheduled date.

The changes mean that the Pistons will have a home-road back-to-back with the Utah Jazz and the Bulls.

