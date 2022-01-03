Spirited Pistons upset defending champion Bucks, 115-106

Milwaukee — It was a night of firsts for the Pistons.

It was the first game back for six players who had been in COVID protocols, including Cade Cunningham, Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles.

More than that, after a spirited performance that featured outstanding ball movement and 3-point shooting, as they took a surprising 115-106 victory over the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night at Fiserv Forum.

It’s the Pistons’ first back-to-back wins since March 19, 2021, and more importantly, they ended their long losing streak against the Milwaukee Bucks, with their first win in the series since Feb. 28, 2018.

Saddiq Bey had a career-high 34 points with a career-best eight 3-pointers, along with eight rebounds and four assists. Jackson added a season-high 24 points and five rebounds and Cunningham 19 points and seven assists for the Pistons (7-28).

The Pistons shot 48% from the field and 42% on 3-pointers, but they kept the ball moving and had 31 assists on their 44 field goals. It was a hearty welcome back after they played shorthanded for the past three games, with eight of their rotation players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Entering the fourth quarter, the Pistons had an 87-85 lead, but Jackson hit a 3-pointer. The Bucks answered with a 3-pointer by DeMarcus Cousins and a lay-in by Giannis Antetokounmpo (31 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists) to tie it at 90.

The Pistons took control of the game with another 3-pointer by Jackson, a lay-in by Luka Garza and a drive by Cunningham, which jump-started a 14-4 run over a four-minute span. Bey ended the spurt with a 3-pointer for a 104-94 lead with 6:06 left.

The Bucks (25-14) had another run, with one of two free throws by Jrue Holiday (29 points and five assists) and a basket by Antetokounmpo. The Pistons answered with a basket by Hamidou Diallo (11 points, nine rebounds and five assists) and a stepback jumper from Bey.

Cunningham created some cushion with a 3-pointer to push the lead to 111-98 at the 2:44 mark, but Antetokounmpo got to the free-throw line and made five of six, while the Pistons were scoreless, helping the Bucks get within eight.

Holiday added a 3-pointer to trim the lead to five in the final minutes, but Cunningham scored on a putback to give the Pistons some breathing room.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard