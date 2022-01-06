Pistons guard Frank Jackson enters health, safety protocols

The Pistons aren’t done with their issues with the COVID protocols.

After having eight players enter the protocols in the past two weeks, guard Frank Jackson is the ninth, being added to the list on Thursday.

The last of the original eight players, Cory Joseph, exited the protocols on Wednesday, but he was designed as being in return to competition reconditioning, where players must be for 48 hours before playing in games.

Jackson had been out and away from the team since sustaining an ankle injury last week.

Isaiah Stewart, who traveled to be with the team following his exit from the health and safety protocols, isn’t listed on the injury report and could play against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.

Joseph potentially could be cleared to return to the lineup on Saturday, when the Pistons face the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena.

