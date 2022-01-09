Pistons acquire Bol Bol from Nuggets for Rodney McGruder, draft pick

The Pistons aren’t waiting until the trade deadline to tinker with their roster.

They are finalizing a deal with the Denver Nuggets to acquire 7-foot-2 forward Bol Bol, a league source familiar with the details told The Detroit News on Sunday. The source requested anonymity because the trade has not been finalized.

The Pistons will send wing Rodney McGruder and a 2022 second-round pick, from the Brooklyn Nets.

It’s a low-risk move for the Pistons, as both players are on expiring contracts. McGruder, 30, has been one of the veteran leaders in the locker room and he’s been very good when he’s gotten playing time.

Bol, 22, was a second-round pick (44th overall) in the 2019 draft, and with him, the Pistons get some needed size and rim protection. Bol has played sparingly with the Nuggets, including just 14 games this season, posting 2.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and shooting 56% from the field.

