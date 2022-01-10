Pistons coach Dwane Casey enters NBA's health and safety protocols

The Pistons looked to be through their first bout with COVID protocols, but they're still going through it.

Coach Dwane Casey has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, the team announced Monday.

Assistant coach Rex Kalamian will be the acting head coach while Casey is out, beginning with Monday night's home game against the Utah Jazz.

The Pistons are coming off a stretch in which eight players were in the protocols, and they had a slew of G League players to fill out the roster.

According to league policy, Casey must be out at least five days or produce two negative tests, at least 24 hours apart, before he returns.

