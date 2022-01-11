Dwane Casey returns from protocols, will coach Pistons vs. Bulls

Detroit — Pistons coach Dwane Casey is back.

Casey is exiting the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will coach the team in Tuesday night’s matchup in Chicago against the Bulls, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, Casey was placed in COVID protocols after a positive test, but that determination is believed to be a false-positive result, and he was cleared to return.

By NBA guidelines, a person can register two negative tests at least 24 hours apart and exit health and safety protocols.

Casey was out for Monday night’s win over the Utah Jazz. Assistant coach Rex Kalamian was the acting coach, getting his first win in that role.

