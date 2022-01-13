Pistons void trade with Nuggets for Bol Bol

Detroit — Pistons fans were looking forward to a debut for Bol Bol, the newly acquired 7-foot-2 forward.

The Pistons made a trade this week to land Bol, and he looked to be a high-potential player who could get some playing time this season.

Not so fast.

The Pistons voided the trade with the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, "because medical clearance was not received for all players involved," the team said in a statement. A league source familiar with the situation confirmed to The Detroit News there were issues with Bol's physical with the team. The Denver Post was first to report the news.

Trades are contingent upon all players passing a physical, to the receiving team's satisfaction. The Pistons also were involved in a voided trade with the Houston Rockets that would have brought big man Donatas Motiejunas to Detroit in 2016, but there were concerns about Motiejunas' physical.

Motiejunas took to Twitter on Thursday to voice his displeasure with the Pistons.

"I was failed on physicals and told by Detroit doctors i will not play basketball again … 6 years laters (sic) i am still here and have many years to go," Motiejunas posted. "They destroying young players names and futures in NBA by doing this."

The trade sent Rodney McGruder and a 2022 second-round pick via the Brooklyn Nets to the Nuggets for Bol.

Everyone gets a return ticket after the voided deal.

McGruder, 30, is regarded as a valuable veteran asset and mentor to the Pistons’ mostly youthful roster.

