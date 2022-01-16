Pistons overcome by Suns, home winning streak snapped at 4

Detroit — In the midst of playing through their best stretch of the season, the Pistons got to gauge their progress against the Phoenix Suns, who have the NBA’s best record.

They kept it close in the first half, but the defending Western Conference champions showed why they’re one of the favorites to make another deep run in the playoffs this season.

Behind an impressive performance from Devin Booker, the Suns rose to a 135-108 victory on Sunday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena.

The big story was Cade Cunningham, who was having one of the best games of his rookie season before he was ejected in the third quarter. Cunningham dunked over Suns center Jalen Smith and pointed in the air — either at Smith or at the Pistons’ bench — and the officials gave him his second technical foul, with 4:22 left in the period.

Cunningham was assessed his first technical foul at the 8:41 mark of the third quarter, after saying something to an official, likely about a foul that wasn’t called on a previous play. He finished with 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting, in 24 minutes.

It was Cunningham’s first ejection of the season; he previously had just one technical foul.

Cory Joseph had 21 points and seven assists and Trey Lyles 18 points and six rebounds for the Pistons (10-32), who begin a four-game western road trip on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors — who have the second-best record in the league.

Booker was sensational for the Suns (33-9), posting 30 points, four rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes. He was 11-of-18 from the field, but he dominated in that crucial stretch in the third quarter, scoring nine straight Suns points during a 12-4 run. Booker had a highlight-reel putback dunk off a missed jump shot.

Phoenix kept a 103-82 lead entering the fourth quarter and led by as many as 28 points, and the Pistons didn’t threaten the rest of the way.

The Pistons entered the game on a four-game winning streak at Little Caesars Arena.

