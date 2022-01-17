Pistons show progress in return to full strength as Jerami Grant joins Motor City Cruise

San Francisco — The Pistons are moving toward getting their roster back near full strength.

They’ve been without leading scorer Jerami Grant for more than a month, and without backup center Kelly Olynyk for more than two months. Each is working his way back into playing shape, which could give the Pistons a boost ahead of the All-Star break.

The Pistons assigned Grant to the Motor City Cruise on Monday, clearing the way for him to practice and do some work with the Cruise this week. The Pistons are starting a four-game western trip Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors, but a timetable for Grant’s return to the lineup is unclear.

Casey said Olynyk, who is working his way back from a knee injury, is close to being able to play. Olynyk was listed on the injury report as doubtful for Sunday’s home game against the Phoenix Suns, the first upgrade he’s had since the injury. There was some hope Olynyk might be able to play Sunday.

“We’ll just see where he is as far as being able to play,” Casey said before Sunday’s game.

Olynyk didn’t play against the Suns, but Tuesday’s game in San Francisco is a possibility, as well as Wednesday in Sacramento, Friday in Salt Lake City or Sunday in Denver.

There could be another return, as guard Frank Jackson, who had an ankle injury and later was in health and safety protocols, could be ready for a return.

